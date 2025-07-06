Diljit Dosanjh blacklisted by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar won't work with Punjabi singer after Border 2? Here's what we know

Amid the Diljit Dosanjh, Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, there have been reports that Bhushan Kumar will not work with the Punjabi singer-actor after Border 2. Will T-Series blacklist Diljit Dosanjh? Read on to know more.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is still facing the backlash of casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. Amid the trolling, there was a ban demand by netizens, and even FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) imposed restrictions on Diljit's collaboration in the Indian film industry. However, recently it was learnt that FWICE has lifted the ban on Diljit, and he can continue shooting Border 2. However, there were also reports that T-Series (co-producer of Border 2) has promised the federation that they won't be collaborating with Diljit after the Sunny Deol-starrer war drama. Diljit Dosanjh is blacklisted by T-Series? Has Bhushan Kumar banned him from his production house?

Diljit Dosanjh banned from T-Series?

Amid the speculations and rumours, a source from the production house dismissed these reports and called them baseless gossip. Mumbai Mirror quoted the insider, who said, " These reports are completely baseless. T-Series has always shared a strong and respectful working relationship with Diljit and looks forward to collaborating with him on future projects." Going with this quote, it clarifies that the producer won't be banning Diljit, and he will be approached for future projects. However, it also depends on the higher authorities not creating a roadblock in their collaboration.

What went wrong with Diljit Dosanjh?

Diljit Dosanjh is facing the heat of the Indian audience for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir for the third instalment of his horror-comedy Sardaar Ji franchise. The film was shot before the Pahalgam attack. However, the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan has restricted the actors from the neighbouring country from working here. Diljit openly promoted Hania on his social media, and his silence during Operation Sindoor irked the Indian netizens. Thus, Diljit Dosanjh got trolled for indirectly supporting Pakistani artistes. Although Sardaar Ji 3 was not released in India, the film did superb business overseas and has already recovered its budget. The film is made at the reported cost of Rs 35 crores, and till now it has grossed Rs 45 crores worldwide.