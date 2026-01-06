Diljit Dosanjh Birthday Special: From singing kirtans at Gurudwaras to performing at Coachella, know about his inspiring journey and massive net worth

Diljit Dosanjh turns 42 on January 6, 2026. From singing kirtans in Gurudwaras to global fame with hit films, chartbuster songs, Coachella performance, luxury lifestyle, Rs 172 crore net worth, and upcoming Border 2; his inspiring journey defines global Punjabi success.

Diljit Dosanjh has emerged as the biggest Punjabi superstar of his generation, boasting a string of blockbuster films and chart-topping songs. With his growing international presence and unmistakable cultural influence, he has become one of the most impactful and widely recognised artists to come out of India. As Diljit celebrates his 42nd birthday on January 6, 2026, here’s a look at his inspiring journey, his luxurious lifestyle, and his massive net worth, that reflect years of consistent success and cultural resonance.

Born in the small village of Dosanjh Kalan in Punjab in 1984, Diljit Dosanjh grew up in a modest Sikh household where his musical journey began with singing kirtans in gurdwaras as a child. His father, Balbir Singh, worked with Punjab Roadways, while his mother, Sukhwinder Kaur, is a homemaker. From these humble beginnings, Diljit steadily rose through the Punjabi music industry before redefining Punjabi cinema with his effortless screen presence, box-office successes, and chart-topping albums.

From Jatt & Juliet and Punjab 1984 to Udta Punjab and Amar Singh Chamkila, he has consistently impressed audiences with performances marked by honesty and emotional depth, seamlessly balancing commercial success with meaningful storytelling. At the same time, his hit songs such as Lover, Do You Know, Born To Shine, Kufar, G.O.A.T., and more have kept dance floors buzzing across the world, cementing his status as a rare artist who commands both cinematic credibility and musical dominance on a global scale.

In 2023, Diljit created history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, marking a major milestone in his global journey. His success is also reflected in his lavish lifestyle. He owns a private jet and a luxurious duplex in California designed with minimalist aesthetic, featuring classy interiors, wooden flooring, spacious balcony, private patio, pool, and stylish bar. Adding to this are his impressive luxury car collection, which includes a Porsche and a Rolls-Royce.

With an estimated net worth of around Rs 172 crore, Diljit Dosanjh ranks among the wealthiest and most influential Punjabi entertainers in the world. The singer-actor is now awaiting the release of his next film, Border 2. Also starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, the much-awaited war drama is the spiritual sequel of JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border. Anurag Singh has helmed the upcoming sequel, which is touted to become one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in 2026.

READ | Hema Malini finally reveals why two separate prayer meets were held for Dharmendra: 'Yeh humare ghar ka personal...'