Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently busy with his Dil-Luminati India tour, recently put on a mega show in Indore. The Punjabi singer-actor was open about dedicating his performance in the city to Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who was a resident of Indore and passed away in August 2022. Amid protests by Bajrang Dal ahead of his concert, Diljit Dosanjh, during his show, made a strong statement, reciting Indori’s ghazal “Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai" (Hindustan isn’t anyone’s property).

The ghazal said, "Agar khilaaf hain hone do, Jaan thodi hai. Ye sab dhua hai asmaan thodi hai. sabhi ka khoon hai shaamil yahan ki mitti mein/ kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai (If they oppose, let them, it’s not life at stake. This is just smoke, not the sky at stake. This land has seen sacrifices from everyone/ Hindustan is not anyone’s property)."

Diljit Dosanjh's statement especially went viral after reports of Bajrang Dal approaching the Indore police against the singer's concert in the city. Diljit Dosanjh was accused of making anti-national remarks in the past which is why Bajrang Dal protested against his show.

A Bajrang Dal leader was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "Diljit has made anti-national remarks several times during the farmers’ protest. He is also a supporter of Khalistan. We will not allow such a person to hold an event in the city of Maa Ahilya. We have submitted an application to the administration demanding the cancellation of the show. If the event still takes place, we will protest in our own way."

Despite the protests, Diljit Dosanjh had a successful concert in Indore, photos and videos of which have since gone viral on social media.

