Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu are in 'pink' of their health in latest photo

Dilip Kumar, who has an official Twitter page shared a happy and rare moment with his fans. The legendary actor posted a beautiful photo posing with wife and former actor Saira Banu. In the photo, the beautiful couple is seen twinning in pink coloured attire making for a gorgeous sight. Saira is seen looking lovingly at her husband while he is taking a walk in the garden. The love between them hasn't changed at all.

Dilip Kumar posted the photo with a caption stating, "Pink. Favourite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us."

Check out the photo below:

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Saira spoke at length about her unconditional love for Dilip Kumar. The former actor stated, "I am still head over heels in love with my Kohinoor, Yusuf Sahab, the way I was when I first felt attracted to him as a 12-year-old. Ours has been as good and enduring a marriage as so many marriages that have survived the ups and downs for four decades. No marriage is perfect. How can it be, when as human beings we are not perfect? It is mutual love, respect and adoration that keep a marriage ticking."

Talking about the best birthday gift she received, Banu also said, "It’s a fact that ever since I became an actress, and in fact, even before that, I just wanted to be Dilip Sahab's wife. Material gifts are good, and yes, they make one happy. But, the gift of love is the biggest gift one could ever get. And I’m lucky that I have got that love from him."