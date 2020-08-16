Dilip Kumar's brothers test positive for COVID-19, being treated at Lilavati hospital

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsaan Khan, aged 90 and Aslam Khan, aged 88, have tested positive for coronavirus. They were admitted to Lilavati hospital on Saturday night after both complained of breathlessness.

Ehsaan and Aslam live away from Dilip Kumar. They are being treated by Dr Jalil Parkar, who was also treating actor Sanjay Dutt for a brief period before diagnosing that the actor has high-grade cancer and needs to be treated in US for the same.

"They (Ehsaan and Aslam) were brought to the hospital late Saturday night. They have tested positive for COVID-19. Their oxygen levels are low and both of them are on non-invasive ventilator support," Parkar confirmed to PTI.

Dilip Kumar had declared in March that he and his wife Saira Banu are under 'complete isolation' and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection," he had said.

Dilip Kumar is aged 97 and a superstar from Bollywood. He is also the last living male actor from Bollywood's Golden Age of movies. He is wheelchair bound and has short-term memory loss, where some times he cannot even recognize his wife Saira Banu. She is currently taking care of him and his needs.