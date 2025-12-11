FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dilip Kumar's 103th birth anniversary: Emotional Saira Banu remembers 'finest human being', honours his dedication in long note: 'You dissolved into soil...'

At Dilip Kumar's 103rd birth anniversary, his wife, Saira Banu, paid an emotional homage to him and his dedication towards craft.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 04:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dilip Kumar's 103th birth anniversary: Emotional Saira Banu remembers 'finest human being', honours his dedication in long note: 'You dissolved into soil...'
Dilip Kumar with Saira Banu
Veteran actor Saira Banu penned down an emotional note, pouring out her heart on the birth anniversary of the legendary Dilip Kumar. Taking to her Instagram handle, Saira Banu wrote a long message and reflected on "Yousub Saab" and his glorious life. "Every year, when this day returns, it brings with it a gentle stirring in my heart... a mourn of all the seasons I have watched you live, not merely as an artist for the world, but as the finest human being I have ever known," she wrote.

Saira Banu spoke about witnessing a different side of Dilip Kumar and added, "The way you prepared for every role by breathing in its time, its silence... how you dissolved into the soil of each character until even I, who knew you best, would search for the man behind the performance. Your dedication was always a sacred offering to your art and fans."

Watch Saira Banu's reel

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

In her post, the veteran actor recalled heartwarming memories that she spent with the legend. "I often smile when I remember how easily you parted with things others would treasure for a lifetime, a watch, a shawl, a pen, given away with the innocence of a child who values hearts more than possessions. Or that evening when you held my hand and led me to a wedding without a moment's announcement, as though grace itself needed no preparation," she continued.

Calling him the "greatest honour" of her life, Saira Banu concluded, "Sometimes, in a whisper only the heart understands, I find myself saying, 'Khuda se poochun... kya humein Yousuf hamesha ke liye nahin mil sakte?" Along with the note, Saira Banu also shared pictures of the legendary actor and an old video, featuring the couple in conversation.

Dilip Kumar's career spanned over five decades, and he played the lead role in about 60 films. He is not only remembered for his stellar performances but also for the grace and dignity with which he carried himself both on and off the screen. Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on July 7, 2021.

