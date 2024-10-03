Dilip Kumar gave this advice to Shah Rukh Khan to be a ‘long-lasting’ hero: ‘You have to…’

Shah Rukh Khan got this advice from Dilip Kumar on how to be a 'long-lasting' actor.

Dilip Kumar dominated Indian cinema from the late 1940s through the '60s and was referred to as Abhinay Samrat (Emperor of Acting). The superstar held several long-standing gross records and he once taught Shah Rukh Khan how to be a 'long-lasting' actor.

Shah Rukh Khan once asked Dilip Kumar, “Sir, what is the quality that makes all the films that you have done so enduring, so long-lasting and so wonderful?” Dilip Kumar quipped, “That’s a handful of questions to deal with.”

Dilip Kumar added, “I think it’s sheer good luck. Perhaps a lot of hard work, honesty, togetherness, fellowship. Above all, no actor can be bigger than the substance that he portrays. I mean, the character, the story, the screenplay. For any good and enduring performance, Shah Rukh, you have to have a good story, good character equations, sound conflict, and enough opportunity for you to then wade through it. Then you have substance to deal with, not just shadows."

Shah Rukh Khan, despite being an outsider in the film industry, became a superstar in India. He is the richest actor in the country right now and is known as the romance king of Bollywood. He has given several highest-grossing films and in 2023 itself, he gave films that grossed Rs 2600 crore worldwide at the box office with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his next film King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars King Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. The film is going to be an action thriller will explore the story of a complex don who turns to be a mentor to a girl.

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said, "There are certain kinds of films that I want to do; maybe it's more age-centric, and I want to try something I've been thinking about for 6-7 years. I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office; he's made some films for us. He said, 'Sir, I have a subject.'" SRK also spoke about losing weight for his role in King, saying, "For the next film I'm doing, 'King,' I have to start working on it, lose some weight, and do some stretching."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.