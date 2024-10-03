Dilip Kumar gave this advice to Shah Rukh Khan to be a ‘long-lasting’ hero: ‘You have to…’

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

"Jai Mata Di!" PM Modi extends wishes to citizens on the occasion of Navratri

'MS Dhoni ne mukka…': Ex-cricketer reveals when CSK captain lost his cool during IPL match

Mithun Chakraborty says he started 'acting like Al Pacino' after winning National Award: 'Aisa lag raha tha...'

Israel launches airstrike in Lebanon's Beirut, 5 killed

This Rajesh Khanna actress rejected role that made Zeenat Aman a superstar, refused to marry Shammi Kapoor due to..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
"Jai Mata Di!" PM Modi extends wishes to citizens on the occasion of Navratri

"Jai Mata Di!" PM Modi extends wishes to citizens on the occasion of Navratri

Meet 20-year-old who learnt chocolate making from Youtube, started business now worth over Rs 1 crore, he is from...

Meet 20-year-old who learnt chocolate making from Youtube, started business now worth over Rs 1 crore, he is from...

'MS Dhoni ne mukka…': Ex-cricketer reveals when CSK captain lost his cool during IPL match

'MS Dhoni ne mukka…': Ex-cricketer reveals when CSK captain lost his cool during IPL match

7 motivational quotes of Khan sir

7 motivational quotes of Khan sir

5 common disadvantages of marrying in your late 40s 

5 common disadvantages of marrying in your late 40s 

10 highest-earning Indian Youtubers

10 highest-earning Indian Youtubers

अनुष्का की बॉलिंग के सामने चुटकियों में आउट हो गए कोहली, बाउंसर पे बाउंसर डालकर हराया मैच, देखें Video

अनुष्का की बॉलिंग के सामने चुटकियों में आउट हो गए कोहली, बाउंसर पे बाउंसर डालकर हराया मैच, देखें Video

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Mithun Chakraborty says he started 'acting like Al Pacino' after winning National Award: 'Aisa lag raha tha...'

Mithun Chakraborty says he started 'acting like Al Pacino' after winning National Award: 'Aisa lag raha tha...'

This Rajesh Khanna actress rejected role that made Zeenat Aman a superstar, refused to marry Shammi Kapoor due to..

This Rajesh Khanna actress rejected role that made Zeenat Aman a superstar, refused to marry Shammi Kapoor due to..

Dilip Kumar gave this advice to Shah Rukh Khan to be a ‘long-lasting’ hero: ‘You have to…’

Dilip Kumar gave this advice to Shah Rukh Khan to be a ‘long-lasting’ hero: ‘You have to…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Dilip Kumar gave this advice to Shah Rukh Khan to be a ‘long-lasting’ hero: ‘You have to…’

Shah Rukh Khan got this advice from Dilip Kumar on how to be a 'long-lasting' actor.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 08:05 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Dilip Kumar gave this advice to Shah Rukh Khan to be a ‘long-lasting’ hero: ‘You have to…’
Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dilip Kumar dominated Indian cinema from the late 1940s through the '60s and was referred to as Abhinay Samrat (Emperor of Acting). The superstar held several long-standing gross records and he once taught Shah Rukh Khan how to be a 'long-lasting' actor. 

Shah Rukh Khan once asked Dilip Kumar, “Sir, what is the quality that makes all the films that you have done so enduring, so long-lasting and so wonderful?” Dilip Kumar quipped, “That’s a handful of questions to deal with.”

Dilip Kumar added, “I think it’s sheer good luck. Perhaps a lot of hard work, honesty, togetherness, fellowship. Above all, no actor can be bigger than the substance that he portrays. I mean, the character, the story, the screenplay. For any good and enduring performance, Shah Rukh, you have to have a good story, good character equations, sound conflict, and enough opportunity for you to then wade through it. Then you have substance to deal with, not just shadows." 

Shah Rukh Khan, despite being an outsider in the film industry, became a superstar in India. He is the richest actor in the country right now and is known as the romance king of Bollywood. He has given several highest-grossing films and in 2023 itself, he gave films that grossed Rs 2600 crore worldwide at the box office with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. 

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his next film King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars King Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. The film is going to be an action thriller will explore the story of a complex don who turns to be a mentor to a girl. 

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said, "There are certain kinds of films that I want to do; maybe it's more age-centric, and I want to try something I've been thinking about for 6-7 years. I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office; he's made some films for us. He said, 'Sir, I have a subject.'" SRK also spoke about losing weight for his role in King, saying, "For the next film I'm doing, 'King,' I have to start working on it, lose some weight, and do some stretching."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Man captures rattlesnake with bare hands, viral video sparks outrage

Watch: Man captures rattlesnake with bare hands, viral video sparks outrage

How much does Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s cook earn every month at Antilia? Salary will leave you shocked

How much does Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s cook earn every month at Antilia? Salary will leave you shocked

Massive layoffs in tech industry: Over 100000 jobs eliminated at firms including Microsoft, IBM

Massive layoffs in tech industry: Over 100000 jobs eliminated at firms including Microsoft, IBM

IDF issues fresh warning to Lebanon citizens, as it targets Hezbollah activity

IDF issues fresh warning to Lebanon citizens, as it targets Hezbollah activity

'Be it India or Pakistan, it is one for me': Diljit Dosanjh gifts shoes to Pakistani fans, leaves internet divided

'Be it India or Pakistan, it is one for me': Diljit Dosanjh gifts shoes to Pakistani fans, leaves internet divided

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement