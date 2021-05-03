Dilip Kumar discharged from the hospital, confirms wife Saira Banu
Saira Banu also said that there is no complexation in Dilip Kumar's body.
Twitter: @TheDilipKumar
Written By
Edited By
Aishwarya Vasudevan
Source
DNA webdesk
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is 'in best of his health', informed Saira Banu, veteran actor and wife of Kumar, on Sunday. The 98-year-old actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar for two days for some routine checkup and tests after being suggested by doctors, she added.
"He was advised by the doctors to get admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Khar (a non-COVID hospital) for routine check-ups. There is no complexation in the body, his condition is fine," the Padosan actor told ANI.
She further said, "In the last two days, all the tests have been done and now he has been discharged from the hospital."
Thanking fans for all the well wishes, Banu said, "Because of all your prayers, Dilip saheb is healthy and is currently going home."
On Saturday, Saira had told ETimes, "Dilip Kumar Saab is recovering well and will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow."
Meanwhile, the Kranti actor had cancelled his birthday celebration last December due to the COVID crisis.
She had told Mid Day, "We have had a catastrophe this year. Dilip Sahab lost his two brothers. He doesn't keep well, neither do I. It's a difficult time for us, so there is no question of a big celebration. We will simply thank the Lord for the gift of life and health."
While his wife Saira Banu has been continuing with her charity work and helping the needy, which has been her monthly ritual for several years.
(Inputs from ANI)