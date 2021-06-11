Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital, friend Faisal Farooqui thanks fans for 'prayers'

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was hospitalised after he complained of breathlessness on June 6, has been discharged from Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital.

In a tweet on the legendary star's official Twitter handle on Friday, his family friend Faisal Farooqui wrote: "With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar."

Kumar, who on Sunday was admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai, following breathing issues, was later diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. He was in the ICU ward on oxygen support.

On Monday, doctors has assured he was recovering and would be discharged soon. Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at the suburban hospital had said, "Dilip Kumar's health is improving and the problem of breathlessness has also subdued, but he continues to be on oxygen support."

Earlier on Sunday, Dr Parkar had affirmed that the actor's condition is stable now and said, "His condition is stable now. Even though he is in the ICU, he is not on a ventilator. We are trying our best that he makes a quick recovery and goes back home."

Before this, Kumar's wife Saira Banu took to social media to write an open letter updating everyone on Dilip Kumar’s health and urged fans not to believe in rumours surrounding her husband's death.

"Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon,” she wrote.

She also shared a photo of Dilip Kumar from the hospital that had gone viral within minutes.

The superstar has been suffering from age-related health issues in recent years. Last month, the 98-year-old actor was admitted to the same hospital for two days regarding some routine checkups and tests.

Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, Kumar's career has spanned over six decades. He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas' (1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986).