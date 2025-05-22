Sparks first flew when Dilip Kumar and Madhubala met on the sets of Tarana in 1951, but their relationship turned sour by the time they played the iconic roles of Salim and Anarkali in K Asif's Mughal-E-Azam.

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar, two of the greatest superstars of Indian cinema, had a nine-year-long, highly publicised relationship, which ultimately ended on a tragic note. Sparks first flew when the two met on the sets of Tarana in 1951, but their relationship turned sour by the time they played the iconic roles of Salim and Anarkali in Mughal-E-Azam. Reports state that, like everyone else, Mughal-E-Azam's producer and director, K Asif, was also interested in the dynamic that Madhubala and Dilip Kumar shared. K Asif went as far as to meddle in their relationship, advising Madhubala on how to get Dilip Kumar to commit.

In his autobiography Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow, Dilip Kumar spoke about his relationship with Madhubala and shared that people were excited after the announcement of Mughal-E-Azam to dive deep into the couple's off-screen romance. Dilip Kumar wrote, "It was not anticipated or planned that it would be in production for such a long period as it was, and Asif was aware of Madhu’s feelings for me because she had confided in him during one of their intimate talks. And, he was equally aware of my nature as a man who made no haste in taking critical personal or professional decisions."

Dilip Kumar, in his autobiography, also claimed that there came a time when K Asif started to interfere in their relationship, pushing Madhubala to get a commitment from him. "He took it upon himself to act as the catalyst and went to the extent of encouraging her in vain to pin me down somehow. He went on to advise her that the best way to draw a commitment from an honourable and principled Pathan, brought up on old-world values, was to draw him into physical intimacy," Dilip Kumar claimed.

However, despite these attempts, Dilip Kumar and Madhubala's relationship eventually ended in the late 1950s. The couple parted ways before the release of Mughal-e-Azam (1960), but their performances as Salim and Anarkali have continued to keep the audience in awe.

