Mumtaz said that it's not Dilip Kumar's fault, whatever he did, as every man wants a child. "Despite being in love with her, he might have thought, ‘Let me try with another woman’. It’s so tragic that he didn’t have a child with Saira as well," Mumtaz said.

Veteran superstar Mumtaz, in a recent interview, opened up about many aspects of her career and also shared some lesser-known stories about Bollywood stars. Mumtaz also recalled an earlier conversation with Madhubala she had about her relationship with Dilip Kumar. Madhubala and Dilip Kumar were one of Bollywood's most iconic pairs, both on and off-screen. Madhubala's sister once revealed that the duo could have gotten married if it wasn't for a court case she filed against director BR Chopra. However, Mumtaz has now revealed that they broke up because she couldn’t have children.

In a conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Mumtaz revealed, "She didn’t break up with him. He broke up with her because she couldn’t have children. Instead, he married Saira Banu, who is a very nice person. She took such great care of him till his dying breath. She was his fan originally. They had a huge age difference, but these things don’t matter when you’re in love."

She further added, "Nobody can ever doubt that she was madly in love with him. She was madly in love with him. But Dilip saab ko aulaad chahiye thi (Dilip saab wanted a child, you see). Perhaps it was in this desperation to have a child that he married Saira. Madhubala told me herself. I would go to meet her, and she was not well at all. She would say, ‘If I ever loved anyone in my life, it was Yusuf. But when he found out that I can’t conceive…’ She would call him Yusuf. The doctor told her that she would die in childbirth because of her heart problem."

Madhubala eventually got married to Kishore Kumar. She died at the age of 36 in the year 1969. Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 in 2021.