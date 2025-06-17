Apart from Guru Dutt, Pyaasa starred Mala Sinha, Waheeda Rehman, Rehman, and Johnny Walker in lead roles. Today, Pyaasa is regarded as a classic and is considered one of the greatest films in Indian cinema. At the time, Guru Dutt's Pyaasa earned Rs 2.9 crore.

Dilip Kumar, popularly known as the 'Tragedy King', is said to be the first superstar of the film industry, much before Rajesh Khanna gained stardom. There was a time when he used to work on only one film at a time and used to give his 100 percent to that project. In his illustrious career, Dilip Kumar worked in some of the most super hit films, however, he also rejected many films which later proved to be blockbusters. Something similar happened with Guru Dutt. Dilip Kumar rejected Guru Dutt's 1957 film, Pyaasa, due to the intense nature of the character. Another reason for his rejection is said to be his fee, with Dilip Kumar initially quoting Rs 1.5 lakh.

The doctors reportedly advised Dilip Kumar to take up lighter roles as some intense roles he played in the past took a toll on his health. Another reason why Dilip Kumar rejected Pyaasa was because of an alleged disagreement between him and Guru Dutt over the film's distribution rights.

For Pyaasa, Dilip Kumar demanded a fee of Rs 1.5 lakh, but Guru Dutt thought it was a huge amount at that time. In such a situation, he asked Dilip Kumar to reduce his fees a bit. On this, the actor told him to make the film and give it to him so that he would distribute it, which would help save Guru Dutt's expenses. However, Guru Dutt did not agree with the arrangement and told Dilip Kumar, "I have not come to you to sell the film. I want you to work in my film only as an actor."

Dilip Kumar was taken aback by Guru Dutt's response. He did not mention anything at the time and reportedly agreed to work in Pyaasa. When the mahurat shot of the film was prepared, Dilip Kumar did not come for the shooting. Guru Dutt came to know that at that time he was sitting in BR Chopra's office on the same premises and discussing the script of the film Naya Daur.

Eventually, when things with Dilip Kumar did not pan out, Guru Dutt himself played the role, and Pyaasa went on to become one of the most commercially successful movies of the year. In a later interview, Dilip Kumar admitted that Pyaasa was one of the three films he regretted turning down.

Apart from Guru Dutt, Pyaasa starred Mala Sinha, Waheeda Rehman, Rehman, and Johnny Walker in lead roles. Today, Pyaasa is regarded as a classic and is considered one of the greatest films in Indian cinema. At the time, Guru Dutt's Pyaasa earned Rs 2.9 crore.

