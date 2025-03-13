During the shooting, Dilip Kumar's accent and pronunciation of the language were changed, due to which Raaj Kumar got angry, wanting to quit the film right then and there. However, the actor agreed after Subhash Ghai convinced him.

Veteran Bollywood superstars Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar worked together in Subhash Ghai's film Saudagar in lead roles. It was the second film in which the two actors came together after the 1959 movie Paigham. There were many big actors in this film, but Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar being cast together was a big deal for fans. While Raaj Kumar played the role of a rich man in the film, Dilip Kumar played the role of his friend.

During the shooting, Dilip Kumar's accent and pronunciation of the language were changed, due to which Raaj Kumar got angry, wanting to quit the film right then and there. However, the actor agreed after Subhash Ghai convinced him.

This incident related to Dilip Kumar and Subhash Ghai was first revealed by actor Mukesh Khanna in a YouTube video. For the unversed, Raaj Kumar, upon arriving at Saudagar film's sets, realised that Dilip Kumar's character spoke Hindi with a UP Bihari dialect. Dilip Kumar was known for his commitment to his roles, including mastering regional accents and learning to play instruments.

When he had to do the same in Saudagar, it angered Raaj Kumar, who was asked to speak regular Hindi in the film. Raaj Kumar told Subhash Ghai that he was not informed about the character played by Dilip Kumar. He told Subash Ghai he was quitting the film and returning back to Bombay. However, Subhash Ghai then convinced Raaj Kumar for two hours so that he could continue to be a part of the film.

Subhash Ghai told Raaj Kumar that his character in the film was rich and royal, while Dilip Kumar played a poor lower cast character. Hearing this argument, Raaj Kumar finally relented and stayed in the film.

Saudagar became a silver jubilee success all over India and the third highest-grossing Indian film of 1991. It was Dilip Kumar's penultimate film and final box office success. Saudagar earned over Rs 15 crore at the box office.

