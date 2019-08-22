'Dil toot gaya': Netizens can't keep calm after Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani's pic

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is the latest star kid that the intenet is obsessing about. Ira Khan, who's pretty active on Instagram, keeps sharing tid-bits from her daily life. Recently, she shared a picture of herself with her boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani and it went viral in the blink of an eye.

Ira Khan and Mishaal Kirpalani look pretty cute together in the picture. Mishaal can be seen holding Ira in his arms in the viral photo. Looks like Ira was missing her beau as she capioned the photo writing, "Everything will be okay #missyou #life #existentialcrisis #acceptance #notsomidlifecrisis #love #relationship #sofarsogood #us #theworld #humanity #keepcalm #itsokay #smile."

Now, this sent the netizens into a frenzy and they started bombarding the comments section of the post. While some of her followers commented writing about how adorable they looked together and what a lovely couple the two of them made, others also wondered if Ira has had a break-up. "Dil toot gaya" wrote one of the Instagram users.

Check out the picture and some of the comments here:

Ira has shared quite a lot of pictures of her with Mishaal on her Instagram page. Not just her, even Mishaal had recently shared a candid picture of the two of them and captioned it writing, "Used to not be allowed in the building. But now we on the rooftop."

Check it out here:

Ira Khan had confirmed dating Mishaal, who happens to be a musician, in June this year. In one of the AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions that she conducted on her Insta stories, a fan had asked her if she's dating anyone. In response to the question, Ira had shared a picture with Mishaal, thus making it official!

Meanwhile, with the kind of popularity that Ira Khan enjoys on the photo sharing platform, speculations about her making her Bollywood debut too have been doing the rounds for quite sometime. When quizzed about the same, Aamir Khan was quoted as saying by IndiaToday, “I’m not quite sure what she has in mind but I suspect that she likes the world of cinema and filmmaking. So maybe that’s where she would want to go, I don’t know.”