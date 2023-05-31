Dil To Pagal Hai actors Madhuri Dixit and Karisma reunite for 'dance of envy,' netizens say 'Shahrukh ki kami hai'

A still from Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor from latter's actress

Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor ruled Bollywood in the 80s-90s. The two were considered competitors, along with Raveena Tandon, Sridevi, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Urmila Matondkar, and Manisha Koirala in Bollywood. Madhuri and Karisma were cast in the 1997 romantic musical Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and the film broke several box office records.

Yash Chopra's directorial became 1997's top-grosser, and it is still regarded as one of the best romantic films of the 90s' The leading ladies of Dil Toh Pagal Hai reunites after years and their moment has been regarded as one of the best things on the internet. Karisma shared a video on her Instagram where she and Madhuri were captured vibing with a couple of other people. From the video, it looks like they met at a resort and bumped into each other. Karisma shared the video with the caption, "Dance of Envy (with a strikethrough) Friendship #dtph #dancepartner #forever."

Here's the reel

As soon as the actress shared the video, several netizens called it a 'nostalgia.' Kareena Kapoor replied, "The OG SuperStars." Tamannaah Bhatia dropped star-stuck emoji. An internet user wrote, "Here is a lot of comments on comparison of karisma and Madhuri ...guys Madhuri is 56 yrs old and karisma is 48 may be...so md is 8yrs bigger than karisma...yet beautiful...and karisma also...Dont compare beacus unko koi fark nahi padega." A netizen wrote, "Karsihma still looks young & her skin is so glowing." An internet user, "Sharukh ki kami hai bass...beautiful to see them together." Another internet user wrote, "Since I was very young when I heard dance of envy.... N still the first half of it is best of music I have ever heard.."

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the movie Maja Ma, and she even got praised for her digital web debut, The Fame Game. On the other hand, Karisma made her digital debut with the series, Mentalhood (2020).