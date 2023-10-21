Dil Hai Ranjhana: Second song from Kangana Ranaut's film gives glimpses of Tejas' rigorous training at Air Force Academy

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas has impressive visuals and a captivating soundtrack. The second song video, Dil Hai Ranjhana, captured a captivating journey of Tejas' days at the Air Force Academy.

Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas is among the awaited actioners. After unveiling the exhilarating trailer, and the impressive first song, Jaan Da, the makers released the second song song video, Dil Hai Ranjhana.

The makers unveiled the Tejas Anthem song today capturing beautiful glimpses of Kangana's Tejas Gill's journey as an Air Force pilot in the film. Sung by Rashmeet Kaur & Shashwat Sachdev, with music given by Shashwat Sachdev and lyrics by Kumaar this could be the best song from the soundtrack.

Dil Hai Ranjhana beautifully encapsulates the essence of Tejas Gill and her extraordinary journey in the film. Delving into her aspirations, determination, and the obstacles she faced while pursuing her dreams. The song takes us on a captivating journey through Tejas' days at the Air Force Academy, showcasing her unwavering dedication and her transformation into an Air Force Pilot and capturing the spirit of her incredible journey, as she defies all odds for the love of her nation.

The song impressed the netizens, and they went gaga over it. An internet user wrote, "Wow! This looks so GOOD. Hope all people watching it here go and support the movie in theatres." Another internet user wrote, "Amazing song...and the movie looks emotional and compelling...Uri vibes." One of the internet users wrote, "Why does Bollywood not accept the diamond of Bollywood..It's very high time to support Kangana Ranaut. Real queen of Bollywood."

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to be released in Theatres on October 27, 2023.