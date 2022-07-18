Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Dil Dhoondta Hai singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai

Bhupinder Singh, who sang scores of Bollywood numbers in his heavy bass voice, passed away here on Monday evening.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 10:05 PM IST

Dil Dhoondta Hai singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai
Photo credit: Twitter

 Veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh, who sang scores of Bollywood numbers in his heavy bass voice, passed away here on Monday evening, his wife and singer Mitali Singh said.

"He was suffering from several health complications, including urinary issues since some time," his grieving wife Mitali told IANS.

Further details including funeral arrangements of the 82-year old singer, are awaited.

Singh is remembered for his memorable songs in films like "Mausam", "Satte Pe Satta", "Ahista Ahista", "Dooriyan", "Haqeeqat", and many more.

Some of his famed songs are "Hoke Majboor Mujhe, Usne Bulaya Hoga", (with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mehmood, and Manna Dey), "Dil Dhoondhta Hai", "Duki Pe Duki Ho Ya Satte Pe Satta," (multiple singers), and many more.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
England's red ball skipper Ben Stokes announces shock retirement from ODI format
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.