'Dil Bechara': Sushant Singh Rajput's final film gets digital release; here's when it will stream

Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie Dil Bechara is all set to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from July 23, 2020. There were reports making the rounds that the film is likely to get a digital release. However, post-Sushant's demise, fans urged the makers to release the film on the big screen to celebrate his final release in the most deserving way. Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Sanjana Sanghi's first outing as a leading lady in movies.

The streaming platform's Instagram page posted the poster of the film with a beautiful caption which read as "A story of love, hope, and endless memories. Celebrating the late #SushantSinghRajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara coming to everyone on July 24. For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers. @sanjanasanghi96 @mukeshchhabracc #SaifAliKhan @arrahman @swastikamukherjee13 @sahilvaid24 #SaswataChatterjee @shashankkhaitan @sonymusicindia @foxstarhindi @suprotimsengupta @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial".

Take a look at the announcement below:

Talking about Dil Bechara's digital release, Mukesh said in a statement, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it."