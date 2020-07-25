'Dil Bechara' Review: Fans can't stop gushing over Sushant Singh Rajput's final film but some find 'faults'

Fans can't stop expressing their love and sadness on the release of Dil Bechara. The film which marks as Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong has shattered people with its high on emotions and content. The film is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood drama The Fault in our Stars which is adapted from John Green's novel of the same name. Dil Bechara has many moments which are closer to reality due to the current scenario of his death leaving fans heartbroken and how.

But as we scrolled the reactions to Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi starrer, we got our hands on a few tweets which analysed the film and have to say otherwise. A few of the netizens didn't like the film and gave their honest opinion on the same too. Moreover, their opinions were not well received and fans slammed them for it. One of the users called it 'dull' while another one gave an 'honest review' of 2.5 ratings out of 5.

Check out a few reactions below:

Talking about Dil Bechara, the film marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra, who is a casting director. While Sanjana made her debut as the leading lady in the film after a few special cameos.

In just a few hours of its release, the film topped IMDb chart and received 10 on 10 ratings by the fans too. They are celebrating the film to the fullest and sharing the best moments and stills on their social media pages. The last 15 minutes of the film is most talked about and people called it as most heartbreaking moments ever.