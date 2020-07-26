'Dil Bechara' beats 'Gulabo Sitabo's digital response

'Dil Bechara', which released on July 24, 2020, received a huge response from the audiences once it released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar at 7 pm. The movie has also given the platform its highest Indian content views till date.

'Dil Bechara', which was Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie ever, was available to all audiences for free. The OTT platform had taken the initiative seeing the initial response the film received. According to a report on Box Office India, the movie has even managed to beat Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', which premiered on Amazon Prime on June 12, 2020.

While there have been a few criticisms around 'Dil Bechara', the movie has mainly been lived as an experience, and as a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 'Dil Bechara' launched Mukesh Chhabra as a director, and Sanjana Sanghi as an actor in Bollywood. She had appeared in cameo roles in 'Rockstar', 'Hindi Medium' and 'Fukrey Returns' before bagging a lead role opposite Sushant.

Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starring 'Gulabo Sitabo' could not release in theatres due to COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the same, Bollywood movies are now giving competition to Indian web shows which have been loved and absorbed by the audiences before coronavirus situation.