Dil Bechara album is carefully curated because film has heart & now memories of Sushant Singh Rajput: AR Rahman

AR Rahman on composing music for Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara.

Two-time Oscar winner AR Rahman is over the moon after the release of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara's title track that released today.

Directed by famed casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24 on an OTT platform. AR Rahman who has created the film's music, in a recent interview said, "There is no formula to composing music; it depends on what appeases the heart. When I write songs, I let them breathe for some time and then present them to the director. It was a great experience collaborating with Mukesh on this film; his enthusiasm is infectious. This album is carefully curated because the film has so much heart, and now, memories of Sushant."

Before the trailer of the film was released, director Mukesh had also expressed his feeling about the film on Twitter and wrote, "Finally after such a long wait, 2 years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart, so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother, Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath. The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara. So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment. Putting the trailer out there in your hands and your hearts."

He further wrote, "It’s over to you now. For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I’m glad it’s free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts."