‘Digital detox’: Karan Johar breaks his silence after he unfollows Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar clarifies that his mass Instagram unfollowing was a “digital detox” to reduce social media overload, not a fallout with celebrities.

Karan Johar has put an end to ongoing speculation around his recent Instagram activity, where he unfollowed a large number of Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shanaya Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and several others.

Despite the mass unfollowing, he continues to follow Priyanka Chopra. His current following count stands at 74. The sudden drop sparked intense chatter online, with fans questioning whether there was any underlying tension within his close industry circle.

However, Karan clarified the situation himself through his Instagram Story, shutting down rumours and calling it a conscious decision to limit his online presence.

In his Instagram Story, Karan Johar wrote, "It's a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can't be national news for gods sake ... please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant!"

The filmmaker, who is known for being highly engaged on social media and frequently sharing updates about films, fashion and his personal life, said he needed to step back from digital noise for mental clarity and balance.

On the professional front, his latest production Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, has had a modest box office run and received mixed responses from critics.