'Difficult times': Aamir Khan urges Chinese fans to take precautions as coronavirus claims over 2,300 lives

Aamir Khan, who has a huge fan base in China urged his fans there to take precautions and follow the government's instructions due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. The superstar is one of the few Indian actors whose almost ever film releases in China and they create huge box office numbers too.

In the video, Aamir started by saying, "A very warm hello to all my friends in China. Since I read about the outbreak of coronavirus over there, I have been extremely concerned." The Dangal actor went on to say, "I have been in touch with a few of my friends and I have been following this tragedy with a lot of pain in my heart. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost somebody close."

Aamir also said, "I know that these are very difficult times. I am sure the administration is doing all that they can to bring back things to control and back to normal and the best that we can do at this time is to take care, take precautions, and follow the instructions of the administration and help them to help us."

He concluded by saying, "I hope and pray that things get back to normal very soon in China. My thoughts and my prayers are with you in this time of crisis. Sending you all my love, take care, be safe, be healthy."

Meanwhile, the death toll in China's novel coronavirus has gone up to 2,345 with 109 more deaths reported, while the confirmed cases have risen to 76,288, Chinese health officials said on Saturday.