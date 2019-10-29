Diet Sabya bashes Sunny Leone for 'recreating' a painting without giving any credit, actor's justification goes in vain

Diet Sabya is an Instagram page which calls out plagiarism, blatant copies and appropriations in terms of fashion, art and more. It's an Indian version of Diet Prada and targets Indian celebrities especially Bollywood by calling them out unabashedly. The recent target was Sunny Leone and not for her fashion but for a piece of art she 'recreated'. Diet Sabya took to their Instagram page and shared a couple of photos in which Sunny has recreated a painting by Malika Favre for a charity purpose without giving the artist any credit.

The page posted it with a caption stating, "We are all for charity, but stealing an artists’ original work — without credit — and auctioning it off for charity (as your own) is just dirty. Left: original by @malikafavre; right: wtf by @sunnyleone #dietsabya #gandi #copy #art"

Check it out below:

Soon after that, Sunny left a comment stating, "Hello. Just to give you the correct information, I was given a photograph of this piece of art. I then decided to paint it! At no time did I claim to come up with the idea. I simply painted a piece of art that I saw and loved. It should be taken as a compliment as it was being donated to cancer patients for charity. Nothing more and nothing less. Sorry, you don’t like the version that I choose to create while helping children in Need. The painting was not about you or I. It was about trying to help !!!! Best of luck !!!! Keep creating"

Then the original artist Malika replied to Sunny asking for just a credit. She wrote, "@sunnyleone a credit would have been the minimum... intellectual property is a thing you know? What if I didn’t want a copy of my work to be copied by you and auctioned? The cause is commendable, the attitude not so much..."

Take a look:

The post can now nowhere be seen on Sunny's Instagram page.