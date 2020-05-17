Headlines

Didn’t look like my mom or my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out, make fun of me: Khushi Kapoor

Khushi further added that she has been receiving end of criticism from a very young age, which led to her developing "self-esteem issues and insecurities".

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2020, 02:47 PM IST

After her sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor has now followed in her footsteps and featured in her own "Quarantine Tape" in which she offers an insight into her personal life. 

Check out the video here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The video is a montage of her pictures and videos over the years, including childhood memories with her mother and father, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Calling herself a "normal 19-year-old girl", Khushi said, "I don’t think I’m the person I want to be yet but I think I’m growing. It’s so rewarding to see people show so much appreciation towards me when I have not even done anything to deserve it yet. I have the power to make someone else happy, it just makes this all the more worth it."

Khushi further added that she has been receiving end of criticism from a very young age, which led to her developing "self-esteem issues and insecurities". She added, "People still s**t on me. I’m kind of shy and awkward. Sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young. I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn’t know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that. As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn’t look like my mom and I didn’t look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn’t the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress."

However, Khushi said that overtime she has learned to love herself, "You just have to learn to be okay with yourself and in your skin. I think that the way to deal with it is to say f**k it and put yourself out there and do whatever you feel like doing. I feel like people will appreciate you for it," she said. 

