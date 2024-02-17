Twitter
'Didn't let the C-word define my life': When Sonali Bendre opened up about her battle with cancer

Sonali Bendre's willingness to openly share her cancer journey has made her an inspiration to many, showcasing a positive attitude.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018 and received treatment in New York and Mumbai, is an inspiration for all of us. She often shares messages on social media and motivates her fans to stay healthy.

Despite facing challenges, Sonali Bendre has maintained a positive outlook and continues to inspire others through her writing and public appearances. Her willingness to openly share her cancer journey has made her an inspiration to many, showcasing a positive attitude.

Today, let’s take a look at one of her posts that kept her strong during her battle with cancer. In a strong message shared on Cancer Survivors Day in 2021, the actress wrote, “How time flies... today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it.” Following her cancer diagnosis in 2018, Sonali Bendre went to New York for her treatment. She came back to Mumbai in December 2018 after completing her treatment.

In her post, Sonali shared a comparison collage of her past and present. The collage included a recent photo of herself and another from the time when she was undergoing chemotherapy. “You create the life you choose. The journey is what you make of it... so remember to take one day at a time and to switch on the sunshine," she added.

Earlier, Sonali Bendre wrote, "Change is the only constant in life and how life has changed. It's been almost two years. These two years have taught me many lessons. Gave me the patience to look for the light at the end of the tunnel," she wrote.

Despite the challenges she faced, Bendre stayed positive and remained active, even continuing her work. She utilised social media to share updates and photos of her journey, connecting with others facing similar challenges.

 

 

