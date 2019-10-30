'Didn't know any rules, that worked in my favour': Ayushmann Khurrana on journey since 'Vicky Donor'

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana is among the few actors who has achieved success at a very early stage of his career. He did not even complete a decade in Bollywood and Ayushmann can proudly boast of doing some out-of-the-box movies.

Ayushmann, in fact, made his Bollywood debut with a unique film 'Vicky Donor', which was based on the topic of sperm donation. Since then, the actor has worked in a movie about female empowerment (Dum Laga Ke Haisha), erectile dysfunction (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan), cunning blind man (AndhaDhun), a man who has no shame in being tagged as a woman (DreamGirl) and Bala (based on the taboo of hair loss).

While talking in an interview about being a 'lost cow' during his debut film Vicky Donor, Ayushmann happened to mention, "I had no idea what was happening. There was nobody to guide me. I've actually learnt everything on my own. There was nobody there to tell me any diktat to follow. I discovered everything on my own. There was no 'outsider's complex' but I was lost, for sure." He also added, "Since there was nobody to guide me, I was breaking rules. I didn't know any rule. That worked in my favour."

Ayushmann doesn't believe in the commerce of a film and confirming the same, he said, "You can't feel 'I've to do better than this.' That's there at the back in your mind most of the time, but you just have to go with your craft and not think about commerce all the time. That's not your headache, it's the producers'."

Bala starring Ayushmann with Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar is slated to release in theatres on Friday, November 1, 2019. Apart from Bala, Ayushmann is also working on a concept of gays with Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and he has collaborated with Shoojit Sircar yet again for Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. The movie's first look, too, was unveiled some time back.