'Didn't excite me much': Randeep Hooda on not watching Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari'

Before Akshay Kumar's Kesari, Randeep Hooda's film on Battle of Saragarhi was making the headlines. The talented actor was all set to be seen playing the role of Havildar Ishar Singh and the film was being helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. However, the film was shelved and it was a major disappointment for Randeep, as he was very excited about the project. Talking about the same, the actor spoke at length to Mumbai Mirror.

Randeep expressed his disappointment stating, "It hurt that the audience could not see what would probably have been a more authentic version with more real emotions of the story. That apart, you learn to move on. Through the journey, I learnt the principles of Sikhism and I’m a better person now."

He also said, "It’s just an extra effort I put in for my character and there’s a sense of responsibility and respect when you are playing one who was for real. There’s also a fear that people will find out that I can’t act."

When asked if she watched Akshay starrer Kesari, Randeep replied, "Nope, it didn’t excite me much."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep was last seen playing a supporting role in Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The film was, however, a box office debacle.

Currently, Randeep has been shooting for Salman Khan starrer Radhe in which he plays the main antagonist. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva and is likely to hit the screens during Eid this year.