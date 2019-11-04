'Didn't even know Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were dating': 'Love Aaj Kal' sequel producer Dinesh Vijan

A lot has been spoken about Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's rumoured relationship and them parting ways as well. A few days back it was reported that the couple has taken a break from each other to concentrate on their careers. However, they were snapped posing together at Diwali puja held by Karan Johar at his office in Mumbai. Kartik and Sara have been shooting together for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel and that's when they started dating each other.

Now during an interaction with Bombay Times, when the producer of the film, Dinesh Vijan was asked about Kartik and Sara's breakup affecting the film, he stated, "I have not had the time to speak to Sara and Kartik about anything in the world. They’re busy, and so am I. But they’re very special to me. I remember when Saif (Ali Khan) and I had started Illuminati Films and were launching Love Aaj Kal, Sara was in the office for the puja. I have known her since she was a little girl."

He further said, "Life has indeed come a full circle and she is a part of the Love Aaj Kal’s sequel as its leading lady. Kartik did Luka Chuppi with us and he’s someone I value a lot. Ditto, Imtiaz Ali, who I am teaming up with after a very long gap. So, for me, this film is above controversies and unnecessary attention."

Talking about the same, Dinesh went on to tell Mumbai Mirror, "I didn’t even know Sara and Kartik were dating. They are both strong actors who have the love of the audience, and with Imtiaz Ali, the master of heartbreaks, telling us how love has changed in the last decade, I am confident this film will be a much-awaited 2020 Valentine Day release."