Shah Rukh Khan fans try to decode secret Sanskrit tattoo on actor's shaved head in Jawan prevue

The eagle-eyed Bollywood fans have spotted a tattoo on Shah Rukh Khan's left ear in Jawan prevue.

The prevue featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s different looks left netizens amazed and shocked, actor's bald look became the main highlight as it was his never-seen-before avatar. The eagle-eyed Bollywood fans have spotted a tattoo just above SRK’s left ear, they are expecting its strong connection in the movie. Shah Rukh’s bald look is showcased at the end of the teaser when he rips off the bandages from his face after he steps into the metro. Although the exact saying on the tattoo is not decoded yet.

Atlee has come up with a very diverse and talented cast for the movie which includes, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Fans are super excited as Deepika Padukone is also seen as a special appearance in the prevue, she is seen performing an action scene wearing traditional South Indian attire.

After flaunting his bald look towards the end of the prevue, Shah Rukh is also seen performing some hilarious dance moves to the Bollywood classic song, Bekaraar Karke Hume in the metro. Fans have expressed their excitement for the film through their comments, one SRK fan commented, “At whatever age SRK will grow in his life year by year but for all the fans of his & for Bollywood he will remain JAWAN forever.” Another fan commented, “After all these years SRK is playing a villain, Baazigar and Darr vibes. Can’t wait for Jawan.

Jawan revolves around an emotional journey of a mysterious person who sets out with his gang to rectify the wrongdoings in society. Jawan is all set to release in Theatres on 7th September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu languages.