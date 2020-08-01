Did you notice Karan Johar's name missing from 'Gunjan Saxena' poster, trailer?

'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' has been in news after the poster and trailer of the movie was released. However, Karan Johar and Dharma Productions' name was missing from both the poster as well as the trailer. However, not only Karan Johar, even the co-producer Zee Studios' name was missing from both.

The movie 'Gunjan Saxena' is premiering on Netflix, who have also partnered with the film. Thus, there was a mention of Netflix alone on the poster and in the trailer. On noticing the names missing, fans started sharing memes on the situation.

Here's looking at one such meme:

When the trailer announcement poster was unveiled, people bashed the movie calling it a 'pure product of nepotism' because Janhvi is part of it. There have also been rumours that the movie was sold in Rs. 70 crore to Netflix while Vidyut Jammwal's movie 'Khuda Haafiz' was only sold in Rs. 10 crore, which irked netizens more.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. Along with Janhvi, the film has a series of talented actors which include Pankaj Tripathi, Manav Vij, Vineet Kumar Singh and Angad Bedi.

The movie marks Janhvi's third outing after 'Dhadak' and 'Ghost Stories'. The biopic is set to be streamed from August 15, 2020 (Independence Day).