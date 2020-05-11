Did you know Waheeda Rehman was roped in to play Amitabh Bachchan's mother in Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'?

Karan Johar's second directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the iconic movies for many reasons. It brought Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan together after many years. It also reunited Big B with SRK after Mohabbatein. We also saw the first outing of much-awaited Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the big screen. The film would have marked the return of a veteran actor after about a decade but it did not witness the broad daylight.

Yes, we are talking about Waheeda Rehman! She was roped in to play the role of Amitabh Bachchan's mother in the film. However, due to the demise of her husband Kamal Jeet, Waheeda was not in a state to resume the shoot of the film. This led to her opting out of K3G and then Achala Sachdev was seen as Big B's mother in the film. In a video shared by Dharma Productions' YouTube Channel, Karan had spoken about the same.

Moreover, there's also a few glimpses of Waheeda Rehman from the parts she shot which was during the title track sequence.

Check out the video below:

Yes, working with the Pyaasa actor in a full-fledged role is set on the wishlist of Karan Johar and we have to wait and watch to get it fulfilled.

However, Waheeda Rehman made her screen comeback as mothers to Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in Anupam Kher's directorial Om Jai Jagadish released in the year 2002.

Waheeda has played Amitabh Bachchan's mother in Aadalat, Trishul and Namak Halaal.