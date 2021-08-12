Did you know Vidya Balan doesn't get her pics photoshopped or re-touched? Photographer Dabboo Ratnani shares her secret

Throughout the world, people look up to actors and celebrities as their inspirations in terms of their future, life and beauty standards. In a world where the public constantly falls prey to unrealistic beauty standards and are prone to doubt themselves, there are a few celebs who break such shackles and offer a true reflection of their individuality. One such star is Bollywood beauty, Vidya Balan.

In addition to being the powerhouse of talent, Vidya Balan is also the testimony of natural beauty as the actress always keeps her pictures real and devoid of any photoshop, touch-ups or filters. And this fact has been confirmed by several celebrity photographers. Vidya has also time and again lent her voice to body positivity issues and self-love.

Ace photographer, Dabboo Ratnani shared that Vidya and he have been working together for 15 years now and got along like a house of fire since their first shoot together. He also stated that he really enjoys working with Vidya because she's very experimental and completely trusts him.

“Ever since I've started my career as a film photographer, most of my shoots I try achieving the best lighting on shoot itself, rely as less as possible on the post-treatment of the pictures. With Vidya, all the more reasons, because she just doesn't like her images to be re-touched, she's completely comfortable in her own skin, she doesn't want to be liquified or made slimmer in her pictures, she always insists even with magazine shoots to tell the editorials, agencies etc, that we just colour correct the pictures and share, without any retouching. With Vidya, we hardly ever retouch any images, we just colour correct to get the tones right and it's good to go, it's always easy with her. For calendar shoots especially, we ensure trying something unique everytime, only if the background requires some retouching, flooring needs cleaning, or colour correction needs to be done for something like leaves or anything in the background etc, we don't however, touch-up or over retouch any image of hers."

Celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar called Vidya the epitome of Indian beauty. He said, "I have rarely photographed anyone who is so much in tune with herself as Vidya Balan is. As a photographer it is refreshing to see someone have an inner content glow while looking effortlessly elegant and gorgeous without any external aid like photoshop or even touch up her images to suit a certain standard of defined beauty. She is the epitome of Indian beauty."

Also read Indian Army names firing range in Kashmir after 'Sherni' actress Vidya Balan for her phenomenal contribution to cinema

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya was last seen in the critically acclaimed film ‘Sherni’. She will be next seen in an untitled web series baed on the life of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.