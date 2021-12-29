Did you know Vicky Kaushal auditioned for Mohinder Amarnath's role in '83'? Here's why he opted out

Kabir Khan's '83' is making waves across the nation. The retelling of India's maiden World Cup win in 1983 has touched the hearts of moviegoers and cricket lovers. The film has one of the most exciting ensemble seen in Hindi movies in past few years with Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi Bhatia, and actors such as Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna and others portraying the living legends who lifted the World Cup trophy on 25th June 1983.

But do you know, Vicky Kaushal could have been the part of the historic film? As per an India.com report, the 'Masaan' actor auditioned for the role of Mohinder Amarnath but later decided to opt-out from the film. The report states that Vicky gave the audition before the spy thriller film 'Raazi'. As the 2018 film became a monstrous hit on the box office, Vicky changed his mind as he didn't want to play the second lead in '83'.

Saqib Saleem was eventually cast as Mohinder Amarnath in the film. It is interesting that Mohinder Amarnath himself appeared in the film playing his father's role Lala Amarnath.

In 2021, Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of freedom fighter Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham' has been dubbed as one of the best performances of the year. The National Award winning actor has also been in news as he tied the knot with Katrina Kaif on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. His upcoming projects include Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic 'Sam Bahadur', comedy-drama 'Govinda Naam Mera' and Aditya Dhar's mythological superhero film 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'.