Did you know? Tusshar Kapoor’s make-up man works with Tabu and Ajay Devgn too

Those who have dropped in on Tabu’s shoot in recent times were surprised to see her new make-up artist. Turns out that he’s also the guy who has been doing her friend and Golmaal Again co-star Tusshar’s make-up over the years. Interestingly, the make-up man is also working with Ajay Devgn on his latest romcom.

An industry source tells us that when Tusshar doesn’t have a shoot, his make-up man is free to take up work with other actors. And when the other actors are his boss’ friends like Tabu and Ajay, then it’s even better. The three actors have been buddies for a long time. So there’s a certain reliability factor.