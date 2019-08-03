Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Did you know? THIS TikTok star thinks of himself as Lata Mangeshkar

Here are some lesser known facts about a popular Indian TikTok star who goes by the name of Mr.Faisu..

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 12:42 AM IST

Lata Mangeshkar is one of the most prized gems of the country. Known as the Nightingale of India, the veteran singer has crooned over 50,000 songs till date. While she has a number of fans across the globe, we got to know about one such fan, who thinks of himself as Lata Mangeshkar. He's also a TikTok star who loves to sing and hence thinks of himself as Lata Mangeshkar. 

We're talking about Faisal Shaikh who's more famously known as Mr. Faisu, is not only a popular Indian TikTok star, but also a model and influencer. He has a huge fan base in the country owing to his funny video clips and lip-sync videos on TikTok. 

(Also Read: VIRAL: This old woman's rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' is BREAKING the Internet!)

Apart from thinking of himself as Lata Mangeshkar, he says that he's quite addicted to his Instagram account. A report on Tellychakkar suggests that he cannot live without his Instagram account. 

Some more lesser known facts about Mr. Faisu include that he begins his day at 9 am and regularly goes for a walk. He also makes his own breakfast but he's not a foodie at all. Not many known that the first thing that he does on waking up is make a TikTok video. While what he wears depends completely on his mood, he makes his TikTok videos with a lot of passion. 

