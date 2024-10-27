Did you know that this actress was only 15 years old when she starred in this film alongside N. T. Rama Rao, who was 55 at the time.

Indian Telugu-language action film Vetagadu (Hunter) featured N. T. Rama Rao and Sridevi in lead roles. This film was later remade in Hindi as Nishana in 1980, both produced under the same banner and directed by K. Raghavendra Rao.

Did you know that Sridevi was only 15 years old when she starred in this film alongside N. T. Rama Rao, who was 55 at the time? Well yes, Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963, in Meenampatti village near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, India. While, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was born on May 28, 1923, in Nimmakuru, a small village in Gudivada taluk of Krishna district.

Recently, one of the social media users shared the video from the film and wrote, "Did you know Sridevi was only 15 when she romanced 55-year-old NT Rama Rao? One of th social media users wrote, "Sorry for PPL who simply shamed her figure when she was 15. Those were healthy bodies those days."

The second one commented, "She was 13 when she acted in Moondru Mudichi movie alongside 26 yr old Rajini and 22 yr old Kamal... back them heroines was debut at the average age of 14 or 15 and yes most of them looked so grown up... and by 30 they will act as auntie or mom to the same hero. It was so normalized back then.. literal Child Abuse." The third one said, "Back then the situation was completely male dominated by using the female teenagers as a prop and candy for heroes. And people cheered when grandpa MGR or NTR romanced younger lots yikes that’s how that gen wasBut cut to 2024 it’s still the same nothing much has changed as 50-year-old uncle heroes romancing 20 year olds or teenagers. It has been a habit of watching this crap for years. They should team up with similar-aged stars."

About Sridevi

Sridevi's father worked as a lawyer in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, while her mother was from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Long before the term "pan-India" became popular, actress Sridevi was already a celebrated superstar admired all over India.

Cited as the "first female superstar" of Indian cinema, Sridevi received numerous awards throughout her career, including a National Film Award, four Filmfare Awards (which included a Lifetime Achievement Award and three Filmfare Awards South). Her career spanned over 50 years across various genres. While she was known for being reserved off-screen, she portrayed strong, outspoken women in her films. In 2013, she was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honor.