Did you know? Sonali Bendre and Neetu Kapoor too partied hard with Priyanka Chopra at her bridal shower

Priyanka Chopra is all set to get married to Nick Jonas on December 1 in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra is grabbing the eyeballs once again, and this time it's for some viral inside pictures from her recently held bridal shower in NYC. The Quantico actress is all set to get married to beau Nick Jonas on December 1 in Jodhpur in India. While her bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia made sure that they had all the arrangements in place for the bridal shower, Priyanka was seen bringing the house down with her friends, mother Madhu Chopra and would-be mother-in-law Denise Miller Jonas. Not many are aware that B-Town ladies Neetu Kapoor and Sonali Bendre too partied hard at Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower.

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share some inside pictures of the fun moments that she shared with Sonali and Priyanka. She captioned the post writing, "Lovly evening at Tiffany’s #priyankabridalshower @iamsonalibendre". Not just Neetu, Priyanka too had shared a few inside pictures from her bridal shower. The actress surely looked like a dream at the do and we can't wait to see what she looks like at her grand wedding.

For those who're caught unaware, Neetu Kapoor is currently in NYC for the treatment of her husband Rishi Kapoor while Sonali Bendre Behl is currently undergoing therapy in her battle with cancer.

As reported by DNA After Hrs, Priyanka is likely to wear a bridal outfit done by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at her wedding. PC's mom Madhu wants her daugther to get married as per the Punjabi rituals with Mehendi, Sangeet and nuptials in place.