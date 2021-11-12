Did you know Sharvari Wagh was AD of THIS Ranveer Singh film before 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' debut?

Sharvari Wagh recently appeared on Ranveer Singh’s show ‘The Big Picture’ for promoting her debut movie ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.

Gorgeous ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ debutant Sharvari Wagh, who has worked as an Assistant Director in the film ‘Bajirao Mastani’, was thrilled to be on the quiz show that Ranveer Singh is currently hosting. Despite being an outsider, Sharvari will be seen in the film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2, releasing on November 19.

Sharvari Wagh recently appeared on Ranveer Singh’s show ‘The Big Picture’ for promoting ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ where she revealed that she was the assistant director of ‘Bajirao Mastani’. The actress said, “Promoting my debut film Bunty Aur Babli 2 on The Big Picture was a surreal moment not only because it was one of my first Television integration but also the fact that I was on the same screen as Ranveer Singh! In 2015, I was an AD on one of Ranveer’s most iconic films Bajirao Mastani. I was a clap AD on the action unit and got to witness his mind-boggling performance so closely.”

She further continued, “He absolutely inspired me and every day was a learning being able to watch him in his element. I always wished for the day I would do a film with Ranveer Singh! I’m sure that dream will come true someday but, for now, I am super happy and excited that I got to be on his show and share screen space with him! So, this journey from being an assistant director to being able to stand on the same platform with him was definitely a part of my big picture!”

Sharvari is set to carve her destiny in Bollywood with ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ as a hot, intelligent, tech-savvy con-girl – the new Babli. She has been paired with the ‘Gully Boy’ hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays the big city conman aka the new Bunty.

‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji as the original Bunty and Babli. This comedy will pit two sets of con artists, from different generations, against each other as they try to prove who is the better con couple.

For the unversed, the movie has been directed by Varun V. Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.