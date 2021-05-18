Did you know SRK's son Aryan Khan and 'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow's son Julian graduated from same university? See pics

On Monday, photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan marking an important milestone in his life when he graduated from the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts, went viral on the internet. He was awarded the Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production degree from the university. As soon as the photos of Aryan posing with his graduation certificate surfaced on the internet, it took the social media world by storm. But that isn't all.

But did you know that Aryan Khan and F.R.I.E.N.D.S actress Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe's son Julian Stern graduated on the same day and that the latter is Aryan's junior?

After Lisa shared photos of her son donning the USC robe and posing with his bachelor's degree, several fans pointed out that the F.R.I.E.N.D.S star's son Julian Murray Stern also graduated from the same course and university.

Lisa had taken to Instagram to share a proud note for her son. She wrote, "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.." Julian too shared a series of pictures from his big day on Instagram. He wrote, "SCA? More like easy A! Haha- no just kidding it was a lot of work I’m proud to have graduated from here."

Thats' when fans pointed out both Aryan and Julian were enrolled in the same course and graduated on Sunday. But while Aryan was conferred with his degree as part of the batch of 2020, Julian received his degree along with the class of 2021.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, while both Gauri and Suhana are in New York, no one from the Khan family has shared pictures from graduation day yet. SRK had earlier said that his son is interested in working behind the camera than in front of it. Before graduating from USC, Aryan studied at Sevenoaks School in Kent, London.