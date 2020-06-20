Did you know? Shah Rukh Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput own a piece of moon

Sushant Singh Rajput's love for science is no secret. The actor, who committed suicide on Sunday, did not own propoerties on Earth, but had also gone on to buy a piece of land on the moon. The only Bollywood actor to own a place there apart from Sushant is Shah Rukh Khan.

Sushant Singh Rajput had bought a piece of lunar land on the far side of the moon. The region that he bought is called the Mare Muscoviense or the ‘Sea of Muscovy.’ The late actor had bought the property from the International Lunar Lands Registry. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan was gifted the piece of moon by a fan.

Apart from a land on the moon, Sushant Singh Rajput was the proud owner of a top-notch telescope called Meade 14″ LX600. The late actor bought the telescope because he wanted to see the rings of the planet Saturn. Not just Saturn, Sushant could see stars and Jupiter too with the help of the telescope.

Sushant had also bought a flight stimulator, after getting a flying licence was part of his dream list. He bought Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator for the same reason. Rajput also owned BMW K 1300 R motorcycle as well as luxury sports car Maserati Quattroporte and a Land Rover Range Rover SUV.