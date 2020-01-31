Did you know? Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan were offered 5 films together till date!

Saif Ali Khan's movie 'Jawaani Jaaneman' released in theatres. Various people questioned the actor why hasn't his real-life daughter played his on-screen daughter in the film too. On the other hand, questions have been raised about him being part of 'Love Aaj Kal', again, as a father. However, Saif cleared that he is very picky and in the process revealed that the two were offered as many as five films together to date.

Talking about sharing screen space with Sara in an interview with ET Times, Saif said, "Depends on the role. In fact, we've been offered a few things because our line of work is quite an opportunist also. Yes. People have asked us and we've been offered about five films together, which have not been done for one reason or another. The film needs to be appealing to both of us. Yeah. So when we do it, it should be something that both of us are excited about."

Sara was reportedly offered 'Jawaani Jaaneman' at the time when her debut film 'Kedarnath' was being shelved. Since she did not have any other movie at hand, Sara agreed to the project but Saif asked her not to sign the dotted line. Later on, however, Sara did bag 'Simmba' alongside Ranveer Singh, which released just a month after 'Kedarnath's release.

Saif also went on to clarify that since his sister, my brother-in-law, sister-in-law, wife, and daughter too are in the industry, he wouldn't tend to cast them in real-life roles too. "The only time I would want to cast Sara or give her something would be if she needed my help. But generally speaking, her trajectory and her path should be different. She should be working with the people she's working with right now. And we should not confuse issues," said Saif.