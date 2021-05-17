Did you know Saif Ali Khan addressed Kareena Kapoor Khan as 'ma'am' on the sets of 'Omkara'?

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved pairs of Bollywood. Not only are they perfect in real life, but also on reel life. The power couple have acted together in many films such as ‘Agent Vinod’ and ‘Tashan’.

In an appearance on ‘Look Who's Talking With Niranjan’ in 2014, Kareena revealed that the couple did not speak much with each other on the sets of their movie ‘Omkara’ and their interaction was limited. She also added that both of them were dating different people at that time.

"(Saif) is from a different generation. I've know him, I have been hanging around on sets when Lolo and Saif were shooting in ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ in Jodhpur. Then we did ‘Omkara’ where we didn't speak and we were with our respective girlfriend and boyfriend at that time and we hardly interacted or even exchanged a word. It was always like 'Good morning.' He used to always be like 'Good morning ma'am,' and, you know, treat me with so much respect. I was like okay because he is anyway so chivalrous," Kareena recalled.

Kareena also revealed that it was her who made the first move in their relationship and called Saif “restrained” in that way.

"Saif has got a personality any woman would want. I was the one who kind of pushed all the right buttons. Saif actually was the kind of guy who will never, is not very forthcoming towards any woman. He will never make the first move. He's too English and restrained in that way,” she said.

"And plus, he was, when I made the first move, he was like 'I can't believe that Kareena Kapoor is doing this.' He was like 'Why?' For me it was (gasps). He was like I didn't know. It was like entire building had crumbled on his head. So I don't know what he meant by that, whether he thought he was very lucky or what. But well, eventually, it all worked out and I think I was responsible for it," she added.

The couple got married in 2012 and welcomed their first son, Taimur in December 2016. Saif and Kareena became parents to their second child in February this year.