Did you know Ravi Dubey and Dilip Kumar have a connection? Find out

It is often said that every aspiring actor's dream is to work with legendary stars of the entertainment industry. The aura and the energy created by them for over decades is truly mesmerising.

Throughout their career one often waits for such an opportunity to arrive and when it does, it indeed is a dream come true. This is exactly how charismatic star Ravi Dubey's dream came true when he got a chance to make his debut with the superstar of Indian Cinema itself.

Being an actor with numerous dreams and aspirations, it was one of the most glorious moments for Ravi when he began his career with a project produced by none other than the legendary star Dilip Kumar. Well, you heard it right! Unknown to many, the actor made his debut with a TV show 'Stree Teri Kahani' which was produced by the Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar.

Ravi Dubey who recently appeared on a popular show 'A Table For Two Season 2' in a candid chat unveiled this hidden connection between him and Dilip Sir.

Taking a walk down memory lane, he mentioned how truly blessed he felt that he began his career with a show produced by Dilip Sir and had a chance to shoot at his house due to some last-minute changes in the location.

Ravi thanked his stars while he sat on a couch delivering his line only to realise that many legends would have sat on the same couch narrating and creating some iconic stories. He felt truly enamoured and lucky to be a part of this industry.