Did you know Raveena Tandon kicked Ranveer Singh off the set for making her uncomfortable: 'Felt this man’s hand on my...'

As a teenager, Ranveer Singh had visited the sets of Mohra, the 1994 blockbuster starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, when the actress threw him off the set.

Ranveer Singh has always been vocal about his love for the 90s Bollywood era, and a story he once shared perfectly captures that fandom. In a round-table conversation hosted by Rajeev Masand—with Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan also present—Ranveer opened up about a memorable (and slightly embarrassing) moment from his teenage years.

As a teen, Ranveer had visited the sets of Mohra, the 1994 blockbuster starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. He recalled, “Raveena was wearing a white saree,” but Akshay quickly corrected him saying, “It was yellow.” That’s when it hit everyone—Ranveer had walked in during the shoot of the iconic rain song Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Ranveer continued, “I was a boy, and I was ogling at Raveena ji. I was watching her with my eyes wide open, so she was getting a little uncomfortable. She asked one of the security guys to escort me away. For me, that was shattering. I was heartbroken that I was told to leave the set. I am almost in tears, when I feel this man’s hand on my shoulders.”

And the man was none other than Akshay Kumar himself. “I look back and see the glowing aura of a man, Akshay Kumar who tells me, 'I like your haircut.' I was excited! He obviously saw how bad I felt because they asked me to leave and he did. I took a picture with him and I was like, ‘Man, someday I’m going to be like that guy.’”

The light-hearted moment didn’t end there. Varun Dhawan cheekily asked, “Did you get a picture with Raveena?” to which Ranveer responded with a disappointed “No,” and made a face—adding a humorous twist to an already unforgettable memory.

Decades later, Tip Tip Barsa Paani still holds its legendary status—and clearly, it also holds a special place in Ranveer Singh’s heart.