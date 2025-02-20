The heartbreaking moment in Animal came when Ranbir’s character made Rashmika cry on screen. But did you know that Rashmika also cried off-camera while filming

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna made an unexpected but amazing pair in Animal (2023). Despite not being a typical pairing, their strong chemistry and emotional connection on screen really stood out, especially their love story.

The film was mainly about a devoted son and his father, but the relationship between Ranvijay and Geetanjali, played by Ranbir and Rashmika, managed to leave a lasting impact.

The only heartbreaking moment came when Ranbir’s character made Rashmika cry on screen. But did you know that Rashmika also cried off-camera while filming?

In Animal, Ranvijay’s character broke Geetanjali’s heart by cheating on her, but off-screen, Ranbir Kapoor touched Rashmika Mandanna’s heart with his kindness. During an interview with Mashable a few years ago, Rashmika recalled how Ranbir made her emotional on set by bringing her breakfast.

She shared, “For Animal, when we were shooting, I was complaining about my breakfast ki itna boring tha. And how nicely how sweetly he got me breakfast the next day. He made his cook cook and all of that. He got me breakfast and I started crying. I am like ‘how can the same food be so good? I'm sorry this is too good’.”

Rashmika recalled, “And he's like ‘why are you eating that boring food?’ I am like ‘you are blessed with a good cook naa, we are not. Hum aam aadmi hain, so we can't like get a cook from Hyderabad and all no’.”

Ranbir, known for his love of food, has often mentioned how he shares this passion with his late father Rishi Kapoor and grandfather Raj Kapoor. Rashmika’s story confirms that Ranbir not only enjoys eating but also loves sharing delicious homemade meals with his co-stars!

On the work front, Rashmika is riding high on the success of her recently released Bollywood film Chhaava, where she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Ranbir is preparing for his upcoming film Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in which he stars alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.