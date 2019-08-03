Headlines

Bollywood

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting for 'Khadke Glassy' song in Jabariya Jodi

Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘khadke glassy’ song

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2019, 12:56 AM IST

Jabariya Jodi starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles, has been making waves for all the right reasons. Accidents during the shoots are expected to happen and Parineeti too got injured while shooting for one of the scequences for Khadke Glassy song. 

It so happend that the actress was all excited and high on energy, shooting for the song and while dancing, her hand hit one of the props and she ended up hurting her fingers severly. However, the actress was focused, dedicated and she did not stop the shoot but continued the sechdule with great zeal. 

Giving us the party groove for the season, Khadke Glassy is a perfect peppy number which is topping the party playlists and the song has garnered immense appreciation from the audience. 

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming romantic comedy, Jabariya Jodi, is set against the backdrop of ‘Pakadwa Shaadi’, a practice that's highlighted in the movie. This practice is still observed in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The comic take on harsh reality is expected to be the entertainer of the year.

The film also stars varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh.

