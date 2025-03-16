Born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Lata was the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a celebrated classical singer and theater artist, and Shevanti.

Lata Mangeshkar, born on September 29, 1929, passed away in February last year, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy. She was one of the most iconic and respected playback singers in the world, having recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and sung in more than thirty-six Indian languages.

Born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Lata was the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a celebrated classical singer and theater artist, and Shevanti. Growing up in a family of musicians, her siblings—Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath—are also well-known in the music world. Lata’s artistic journey began at the young age of five, when she started with acting roles in her father’s musical theater productions.

Slow Poison:

In early 1962, Lata Mangeshkar fell critically ill, and doctors were called in to diagnose her condition. After a thorough investigation, it was revealed that she had been poisoned slowly. She fought a life-threatening battle for three days. The ordeal left her physically weakened, and she had to remain bedridden for nearly three months. Shortly after the incident, the family's cook disappeared without taking his wages. During this challenging time, the late Bollywood lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri would often visit Lata, taste her food first to ensure it was safe, and only then allow her to eat.

Lata Mangeshkar herself dictated this incident in her book - Lata Mangeshkar in Her Own Voice

Journey:

Lata Mangeshkar’s journey into music and acting began at the tender age of five when she performed in her father, Deenanath Mangeshkar’s musical plays.

On her first day at school, she immediately began giving music lessons to the other children. When the teacher asked her to stop, she was deeply offended and decided never to return to school. Other sources suggest she left school because she often attended with her younger sister Asha, and the school objected to it.

Tragedy struck Lata’s life at the age of 13 when her father passed away from heart disease, leaving her as the primary provider for her family. In the 1940s, she struggled to make a name for herself in the music industry. Her first recorded song was for the Marathi film Kiti Hasaal (1942), though it was eventually cut from the final film. Moving to Mumbai in 1945, her career took off with the famous song "Aayega Aanewala" from the movie Mahal (1949), which marked the beginning of her rise to stardom.