Did you know? Kriti Sanon will gain 15 kgs for her next film 'Mimi'

The lean actress Kriti Sanon will go through an intense physical transformation for her next film. Weighing approximately 56 kg at the moment, Kriti Sanon will have to gain 15 more kgs for her film with Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi.

The actress, last seen in Panipat, will begin her new year with the prep for Mimi. She will also expectedly start shooting for the film, too, this year. Talking about her weight gain in Mimi, Kriti Sanon went on to state that due to the process of weight gain, the only project she would focus on is Mimi.

Kriti said, “For me, putting on so many kilos is actually a challenge as it's very new for my body. I have to in a way fight my metabolism and increase my calorie intake to gain that much weight in a short time. But I'm excited to see the transformation. It's a role very close to my heart and I want to give it everything I can, even if that means not taking up any other work in the process."

A source also informed us about her diet stating, "To gain weight, Kriti had to increase her carb and fat intake. It includes cheese, desserts, ghee, junk food, fried stuff, potato, sweet potatoes. She has never been on a diet and ate everything. She also had to increase the quantity of every meal and the calorie intake. She also sometimes had to eat when she was not hungry."

Directed by Luka Chuppi helmer Laxman Utekar, Mimi is being produced by Dinesh Vijan again. Also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles, the movie is based on surrogacy.