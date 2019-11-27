Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected Saif Ali Khan's marriage proposal twice?

During an interaction, Kareena Kapoor Khan made an interesting revelation of rejecting Saif Ali Khan's marriage proposal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been married for more than seven years now. The couple fell in love on the sets of Tashan in 2008 and after a courtship of four years, they entered marital bliss. In December 2016, Saif and Kareena welcomed a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan. Back during their dating days, both fell head over heels for each other and Saif went on to get a tattoo of Kareena on his forearm.

But did you know Kareena had rejected Saif's marriage proposal twice? Yes, during an interaction with Pinkvilla, the actor made an interesting revelation. She stated, "He did tell me that ‘I think we should get married’. He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well. And at that time I was like ‘I don’t know because I don’t know you’. So it was not really a ‘no’ but it was more like an ‘I want to know you better’"

Kareena concluded by saying, "I think I made the best decision of my life."

Earlier it was reported that Bebo is keen on sharing screen space with Saif once again. Talking about it, a source had told The Times of India, "Kareena is going through a lot of scripts and offers. But she is keen for that one specific story where she can romance Saif Ali Khan on the big screen. After ‘Agent Vinod’ (2012) the couple hasn’t worked together and Kareena is eager to explore their real-life chemistry on the silver screen once again."